Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 90,770.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.00 Lakhs in Mandya.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 110 LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 110 ZX.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 110 dealers and showrooms in Mandya for best offers.
Hero Xoom 110 on road price breakup in Mandya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 110 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Mandya, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Mandya and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mandya.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 110 LX ₹ 90,770 Hero Xoom 110 VX ₹ 94,560 Hero Xoom 110 ZX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs
