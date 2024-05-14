Hero MotoCorp becomes the first two-wheeler maker to join the ONDC network

Hero MotoCorp has announced it will retail select products on the ONDC Network, becoming the first two-wheeler maker in India to do so. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network is a government-led e-commerce platform connecting shoppers and retailers while addressing several user convenience issues. Hero will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise on the open network. It's unclear if the two-wheeler giant plans to sell its motorcycle and scooter range via the platform in the future.

Speaking about joining the ONDC network, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp, customer-centricity and digital innovation are at the core of everything we do. Now with ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with. With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the Government’s Digital India mission and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space."

Hero says it has over 115 million customers across the country, who will benefit from its presence on the ONDC network

T Koshy, MD & CEO - ONDC, said, "Hero MotoCorp joining the ONDC Network is a significant step forward for the two-wheeler industry. When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive. We are confident that this will pave the way for others to follow."

Customers can purchase Hero's genuine parts by using any buyer apps on ONDC, such as PayTM and MyStore, among others. The new platform will also enable faster deliveries locally to customers backed by the brand’s expansive physical distribution network. Hero says it has over 115 million customers across the country, who will benefit from its presence on the ONDC network.

