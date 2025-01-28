Hero Xoom on road price in Cuddalore starts from Rs. 93,470.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Cuddalore.
The lowest price model is Hero
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Cuddalore for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Cuddalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Cuddalore, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Cuddalore and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Cuddalore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 93,470 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 97,830 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
