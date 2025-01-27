What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Samastipur? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Samastipur is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Samastipur? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Samastipur amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Samastipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Samastipur is Rs. 2,033.