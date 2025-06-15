hamburger icon
Hero Xoom 125 On Road Price in Pali

Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
86,900 - 92,900*
*On-Road Price
Pali
Xoom 125 Price in

Pali

Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Pali starts from Rs. 1 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Hero Xoom 125 Variant Wise Price List in

Pali
Xoom 125 STD

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,900
RTO
6,952
Insurance
6,395
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pali)
1,00,247
Hero Xoom 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Pali is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Pali amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Pali is Rs. 2,033.
The insurance charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Pali are Rs. 6,395, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

