What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Bhavnagar? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bhavnagar is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhavnagar? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bhavnagar amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhavnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhavnagar is Rs. 2,033.