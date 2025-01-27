What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Bhadohi? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bhadohi is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhadohi? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bhadohi amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhadohi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bhadohi is Rs. 2,033.