Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Bareilly starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Bareilly.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 125 STD and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 125 ZX.
Hero Xoom 125 dealers and showrooms in Bareilly for best offers.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Bareilly includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Bareilly, Hero Destini 125 which starts at Rs. 80,450 in Bareilly and TVS Jupiter starting at Rs. 74,691 in Bareilly.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 VX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 ZX ₹ 1.07 Lakhs
