What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Bareilly? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 ZX in Bareilly is Rs. 1.07 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Bareilly? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 ZX in Bareilly amount to Rs. 7,432, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bareilly? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bareilly is Rs. 2,033.