Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price in Vellore starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Super Splendor XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Vellore.
The
The lowest price model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Super Splendor XTEC dealers and showrooms in Vellore for best offers.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price breakup in Vellore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Vellore, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Vellore and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Vellore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
