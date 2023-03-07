Hero Super Splendor XTEC comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Splendor XTEC starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Super Splendor XTEC sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Super Splendor XTEC price starts at ₹ 85,178 and goes up to ₹ 89,078 (Ex-showroom). Hero Super Splendor XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Super Splendor XTEC's top variant is Disc.
₹85,178*
124.7 cc
10.84 PS
₹89,078*
124.7 cc
10.84 PS
*Ex-showroom price
