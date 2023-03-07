HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Specifications

Hero Super Splendor XTEC starting price is Rs. 85,178 in India. Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.7 cc engine. Hero Super Splendor XTEC mileage is 68 kmpl.
85,178 - 89,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Specs

Hero Super Splendor XTEC comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Splendor XTEC starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Super Splendor XTEC sits ...Read More

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Specifications and Features

Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2042 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Height
1092 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm
Width
752 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
720 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Odometer
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Super Splendor XTEC News

The Super Splendor gets new paint schemes now. It also gets a new LED headlamp and a visor as well.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: 5 things to know
7 Mar 2023
7 Mar 2023
Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched, gets updated styling and new features
6 Mar 2023
6 Mar 2023
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
12 Apr 2024
The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
2 Apr 2024
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
27 Mar 2024
 Hero Super Splendor XTEC News

