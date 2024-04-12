HT Auto

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
1/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Front View
2/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Headlight View
3/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Model Name View
4/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc Break View
5/10
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Exhaust View
6/10
98,350*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Power10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Super Splendor XTEC specs and features

Super Splendor XTEC Drum Latest Updates

Super Splendor XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Super Splendor XTEC Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,350. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2042 mm
  • Max Power: 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum Price

    Drum
    ₹ 98,350*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    85,178
    RTO
    6,814
    Insurance
    6,358
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    98,350
    EMI@2,114/mo
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Wheelbase
    1267 mm
    Height
    1092 mm
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Saddle Height
    793 mm
    Width
    729 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    720 km
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    1
    Gear Box
    5-Speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
    Odometer
    Digital
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum EMI
    EMI1,903 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    88,515
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    88,515
    Interest Amount
    25,637
    Payable Amount
    1,14,152

    Hero Super Splendor XTEC other Variants

    Disc
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,078
    RTO
    7,126
    Insurance
    6,441
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,02,645
    EMI@2,206/mo
