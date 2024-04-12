Super Splendor XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Super Splendor XTEC Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,350. The fuel capacity ofSuper Splendor XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Super Splendor XTEC Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,350. The fuel capacity of Drum is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 L
Length: 2042 mm
Max Power: 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC