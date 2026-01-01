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Splendor Plus Flex FuelPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Front Right View
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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD

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95,895*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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55 Offers Available
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all Splendor Plus Flex Fuel specs and features

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Prices

The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹95,895 (ex-showroom).

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Mileage

All variants of the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Colours

The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Engine and Transmission

The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Specs & Features

The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD has Low Fuel Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Price

Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD

₹ 95,895*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,810
RTO
6,624
Insurance
6,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,895
EMI@2,061/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2000 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Height
1052 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
87 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD Offers
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel : Get Road...
Applicable on splendor-plus-flex-fuelstd variant
Expiring on 1 Jul
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD EMI
EMI1,855 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,305
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,305
Interest Amount
24,997
Payable Amount
1,11,302

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSplendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsPassion Plus
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsGlamour
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsGlamour XTEC

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