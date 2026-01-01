|Engine
|97.2 cc
The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹95,895 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.
The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD has Low Fuel Indicator and USB Charging Port.