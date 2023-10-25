Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Koriya for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Koriya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Koriya, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Koriya and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Koriya.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price