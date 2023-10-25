Hero Karizma XMR on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in East Singhbhum for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in East Singhbhum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in East Singhbhum, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in East Singhbhum and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in East Singhbhum. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs