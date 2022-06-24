Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 On Road Price in Karwar

4.2 out of 5
4.2 out of 5
1.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karwar
Pulsar N250 Price in Karwar

Bajaj Pulsar N250 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.76 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar N250 N250 STD₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Variant Wise Price List in Karwar

N250 STD
₹1.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249.07 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,675
RTO
27,706
Insurance
9,370
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Karwar)
1,75,751
EMI@3,778/mo
RV400 BRZ Price in Karwar
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Price in Karwar
Check Latest Offers
FZS-FI V3 Price in Karwar
Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N250 News

All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 bikes.&nbsp;
All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 variants launched. Check prices here
24 Jun 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon.&nbsp;
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’
18 Jun 2022
Bajaj launched its all-new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in 2021.&nbsp;
Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 become costlier in India
11 Feb 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with an eye-catching aggressive appearance.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road
10 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes as a naked streetfighter and touted as the biggest Pulsar ever launched.
Pulsar N250 vs Dominar 250: When Bajaj naked streetfighters take on the streets
8 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
