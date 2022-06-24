HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar N250 starting price is Rs. 1,39,117 in India. Bajaj Pulsar N250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.39 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with 249.07 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar N250 starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar N250 sits in the ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specifications and Features

N250 STD
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Engine
249.07 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Bajaj Pulsar N250 News

All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 bikes.&nbsp;
All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 variants launched. Check prices here
24 Jun 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon.&nbsp;
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’
18 Jun 2022
Bajaj launched its all-new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in 2021.&nbsp;
Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 become costlier in India
11 Feb 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with an eye-catching aggressive appearance.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road
10 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes as a naked streetfighter and touted as the biggest Pulsar ever launched.
Pulsar N250 vs Dominar 250: When Bajaj naked streetfighters take on the streets
8 Nov 2021
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar N250 price starts at ₹ 1.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N250 top variant price is ₹ 1.38 Lakhs.

N250 STD
1.38 Lakhs*
249.07 cc
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

