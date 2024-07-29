Bajaj Freedom on road price in Farrukhabad starts from Rs. 95,000.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Farrukhabad.
The lowest price model is Bajaj
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Farrukhabad for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Farrukhabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,414 in Farrukhabad, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Farrukhabad and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Farrukhabad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 95,000 Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
