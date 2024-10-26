Bajaj CT 110

Bajaj CT 110 Launch Date:



The Bajaj CT 110 was launched on July 22nd, 2019. The Bajaj CT 100 is a mileage effective bike powered by BS6, 115.45 cc engine which prospers a power of 8.48 bhp and a torque of 9.81 Nm. With both top and back end drum brakes, Bajaj CT 110 comes up with a connected braking system of the two wheels.



Bajaj CT 110 Price:



The Bajaj CT 110 arrives in 2 versions. The price range starts from Rs. 56,574 to Rs. 61,111. The bike emerges in 7 charming colors, such as Gloss Ebony Black with Blue Decals, Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red Decals, Ebony Black - Blue Decals, Flame Red, Matte Olive Green with Yellow Decals, Ebony Black - Red Decals, and Wild Green.



Bajaj CT 110 Features:



Bajaj CT 110 seizes a headlamp cowl with LED DRL, handlebar support and even a remarkably big engine protector and sump protector. The Bajaj CT110 X is furnished with a luggage frame at the back that can grasp up to 7 kg and also gets two pillion foot rests. The commuter motorcycle further comes with thigh pads that are bulkier than the ones on the standard CT110.



Bajaj CT 110 Performance:



Bajaj CT 110 mileage effective bike can take good payload, and it is well - known for its huge fuel efficiency, and the price of the bike is quite well when compared to the rivals. On the negative part, the bike styling seems too old and it also misses out on the modern features.



Bajaj CT 110 Capacity:



The Bajaj CT 110 motorcycle weighs 118 kg with a seat height of about 810 mm. The mileage claimed an average of 70 km per liter. The fuel Tank volume is about 10.5 liters.



Bajaj CT 110 Rivals:



The rivals of Bajaj CT 100 are Bajaj Platina 110, Bajaj Platina 100, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Sport, Hero Passion Pro, Honda CD 110 Dream, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Star City Plus and TVS Radeon.