BAJAJ CT110

Launched in Jul 2019

4.3
4 Reviews
₹70,176**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
CT110 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.7 cc

CT110: 115.45 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 65.92 kmpl

CT110: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.82 bhp

CT110: 8.48 bhp

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

CT110: 90.0 kmph

View all CT110 Specs and Features

Bajaj CT110 Latest Update

Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT110
Hero Super Splendor
Bajaj CT110 Variants
Bajaj CT110 price starts at ₹ 70,176 .
1 Variant Available
CT110 X₹70,176*
115.45 cc
90 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
Battery Capacity: 12V/ 3 Ah VRLA
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj CT110 Images

15 images
View All CT110 Images

Bajaj CT110 Colours

Bajaj CT110 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Ebony black blue
Ebony black red
Matte wild green

Bajaj CT110 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine115.45 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all CT110 specs and features

Bajaj CT110 comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj CT110
Hero Super Splendor
Bajaj Platina 110
TVS Sport
Honda Livo
Bajaj Platina 100
TVS Radeon
₹70,176*
₹80,848*
₹71,558*
₹59,881*
₹81,651*
₹68,890*
₹59,880*
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
Power
8.6 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Length
1998 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
-
Length
2006 mm
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Klj Complex Ii, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
Baggalink Bajaj
B-Block, Saraswati Vihar,(Between Madhuban And Dipali Chowk),On Outer Ring Road, Delhi 110034
+91 - 9910399116
Baggalink Bajaj @ Mahipalpur
Nh 8, A - Block, Behind Hotel Classic Diomaplt, Mahipalpur, Delhi 110037
Global Bajaj @ South Ganesh Nagar
A 28, Mother Dairy Marg, South Ganesh Nagar, South, Block A, Ganesh Nagar 1, Patparganj, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9319421555
JSB Autocars Private Limited
Rzf 16 Mahavir Enclave New Delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110045
RAJIVRAJ BAJAJ
M/S. Rajiv Automobiles, A-6 North Chhajjpur, Durgapuri Chowk, 100 Ft Main Road, Shahdara., Delhi 110094
+91 - 8800264646
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj CT110 EMI

X
115.45 cc | 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
₹ 70,176*
X
115.45 cc | 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
₹70,176*
Bajaj CT110 User Reviews & Ratings

4.25
4 Ratings & Reviews
Off-road classic
Good and affordable for a middle-class family. Highly recommended for those with a budget under 1 lakh ? a better choice than other options.By: Jaiprakash (Oct 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Bike with nice look and performance
It was a great experience with the bike. First I impressed with its looks Then the performance was good. The ride was pleasure in Highways. Gentle driving gives more mileage than stated by the company. Maintenance costs is too low. Good service from Bajaj.By: Kalaiselvan (Aug 6, 2024)
Read Full Review
Good for highway
Look is good and stylish best performance on road average is better in class.Good for long drive with best mileageBy: Vivek (Jul 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Best grip and desine
Best bike 🚴 Awesome desine Best grip Low cost Eco budget bike Low maintenance bike Rich look Higher bikeBy: Jitendra (Mar 31, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

