Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Chikkaballapur

1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chikkaballapur
Avenger 220 Street Price in Chikkaballapur

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Chikkaballapur starts from Rs. 1.90 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.90 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Chikkaballapur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,540
RTO
35,295
Insurance
11,998
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Chikkaballapur)
1,89,833
EMI@4,080/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Bajaj News

The Bajaj Fighter trademark was filed earlier this month and could be used for any of the upcoming offerings from the manufacturer
Bajaj Fighter name trademarked in India
30 May 2024
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024 saw over 4,400 riders come together across 32 cities in India
Over 4,400 riders across 32 cities participate in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024
25 May 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses a familiar design language.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights
24 May 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
Triumph has been associated with the Distinguised Gentleman's Ride since inception, albeit Bajaj will be taking over organising the rides in India starting with this year
Bajaj to lead Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024 for Triumph in India: Sumeet Narang
18 May 2024
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
