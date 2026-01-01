hamburger icon
RetrosaPriceRangeSpecifications
Avera Retrosa Front Right View
1/10
Avera Retrosa Right View
2/10
Avera Retrosa Headlight View
3/10
Avera Retrosa Indicator View
4/10
Avera Retrosa Model Name View
5/10
Avera Retrosa Rear Suspension And Tyre View
View all Images
6/10

Avera Retrosa Lite e

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
92,952*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Retrosa Lite e

Retrosa Lite e Prices

The Retrosa Lite e, is priced at ₹92,952 (ex-showroom).

Retrosa Lite e Range

The Retrosa Lite e offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Retrosa Lite e Colours

The Retrosa Lite e is available in 2 colour options: Mint, White.

Retrosa Lite e Battery & Range

Retrosa Lite e vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Retrosa Lite e include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Komaki XGT Classic priced ₹1.09 Lakhs.

Retrosa Lite e Specs & Features

The Retrosa Lite e has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Avera Retrosa Lite e Price

Retrosa Lite e

₹ 92,952*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,900
Insurance
4,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,952
EMI@1,998/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Avera Retrosa Lite e Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1875 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
700 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
1140 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
140 km
Max Speed
55 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
1800 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Avera Retrosa Lite e EMI
EMI1,798 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
83,656
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
83,656
Interest Amount
24,230
Payable Amount
1,07,886

Avera Retrosa other Variants

Retrosa II

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,270
Insurance
5,562
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,832
EMI@2,877/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Avera Retrosa Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RetrosavsMagnus G Max
Komaki XGT Classic

Komaki XGT Classic

1.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RetrosavsXGT Classic
Seeka Smak

Seeka Smak

99,911 - 1.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RetrosavsSmak
Okaya EV Faast

Okaya EV Faast

1.09 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RetrosavsFaast
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

91,399 - 1.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RetrosavsChetak

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details