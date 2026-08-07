In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs Chetak Comparison