Avera Retrosa Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range140 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.4 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avera Retrosa
|Rs. 88,900Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Aluminium Alloy
|140 km
|-
|4.8 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|RetrosaVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|RetrosaVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|RetrosaVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|RetrosaVSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|RetrosaVS450S
Avera Retrosa is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2..7-4.8 kW
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|140 km
|Charging Time
|2-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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