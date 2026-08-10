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AVERA Retrosa

₹88,900 - 1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avera Retrosa Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    140 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.4 kWh
View All Retrosa SpecsView specs icon

Avera Retrosa Variants

Avera Retrosa price starts at ₹ 88,900 and goes up to ₹ 1.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Avera Retrosa comes in 2 variants. Avera Retrosa's top variant is II.
2 Variants Available
Retrosa Lite e
₹88,900*
55 kmph
140 km
Retrosa II
₹1.28 Lakhs*
90 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Avera Retrosa Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Trevel, a premium EV ride-hailing platform, prioritizes reliability and consistent service over luxury, aiming to eliminate cancellations and enhance customer experience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi lead in adopting electric buses, enhancing eco-friendly public transport through government initiatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
In 2025, India's passenger vehicle segment grew by 9.7%, with increased adoption of electric and CNG/LPG vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Dec 2025
The electric two-wheeler market declined in November 2025, with TVS Motor Company emerging as a notable gainer.Read Full Story

Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

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Avera Retrosa comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Avera Retrosa
Avera Retrosa image
Rs. 88,900Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAluminium Alloy140 km-4.8 kW
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-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-RetrosaVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-RetrosaVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWRetrosaVSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWRetrosaVS450S

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Avera Retrosa Images

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Avera Retrosa Colours

Avera Retrosa is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Mint
White
Mint

Avera Retrosa Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
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Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
RetrosavsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Retrosavs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
RetrosavsOneS Gen 2

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Avera Retrosa Specifications and Features

Max Power2..7-4.8 kW
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range140 km
Charging Time2-4 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Retrosa specs and features

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