In 2026 Avera Retrosa or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs iQube Comparison