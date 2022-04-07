|Continuous Power
|4800 W
|3 KW
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|3000 W
|4.4 kW
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|140 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|78 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,718
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,08,000
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹8,640
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹3,078
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,573
|₹2,166