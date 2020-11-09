Avera Retrosa on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Avera Retrosa on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Avera Retrosa dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Avera Retrosa on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Avera Retrosa is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Avera Retrosa STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs