What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Margao? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Margao is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Margao? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Margao amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Margao? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Margao is Rs. 9,062.