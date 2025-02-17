What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Madurai? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Madurai is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Madurai? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Madurai amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Madurai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Madurai is Rs. 9,062.