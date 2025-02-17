What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Kangra? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Kangra is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Kangra? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Kangra amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Kangra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Kangra is Rs. 9,062.