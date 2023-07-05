Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Mileage (ARAI)
|23.24 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.5 seconds
|-
|Driving Range
|1208 Km
|-
|Battery
|Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Motor Performance
|112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
|-
|Engine
|1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|No
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹28,70,449
|₹20,19,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹24,79,000
|₹17,49,800
|RTO
|₹2,63,900
|₹1,90,980
|Insurance
|₹1,27,049
|₹78,420
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹61,697
|₹43,411