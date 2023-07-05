HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsInvicto vs Hector Plus

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs MG Hector Plus

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44920,19,700
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00017,49,800
RTO
2,63,9001,90,980
Insurance
1,27,04978,420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69743,411
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

