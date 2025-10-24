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Lexus LM vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lm Land cruiser
BrandLexusToyota
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.5 kmpl11 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Door Controls
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.5 LitresV6 3.3L Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
44 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp, 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut-typeDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone type4-Link Rigid
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19265 / 55 R20
Length
5125 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
2355 kg-
Height
1940 mm1945 mm
Width
1890 mm1980 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres110 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / Black-
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,95,7632,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,00,0002,17,75,000
RTO
21,54,00027,75,875
Insurance
8,41,2638,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,7625,46,429

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