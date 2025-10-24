In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lm
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.5 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-