Auto recap, Sept 21: MG Windsor full pricelist, Lexus LM 350h bookings halted

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Saturday, September 21 .

MG Windsor EV full prices revealed

JSW MG Motor India has announced the full price list on the new Windsor EV and the range starts from ₹13.50 lakh, going up to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The ex-showroom prices include the battery cost, which is why the base Excite variant costs ₹13.50 lakh, ₹3.5 lakh more with the fixed battery as against the battery rental option, which retails at ₹10 lakh for the same variant along with a ₹3.5 per km rental cost.

Ultraviolette F99 electric Factory Racing Platform showcased in India

Ultraviolette Automotive has showcased the F99 Factory Racing Platform in India, nearly a year after it was globally unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November. Ultraviolette Automotive has followed the theme of ‘Designed in India, Designed for the World’, for the development of its factory racing platform that serves as the test-bed for its upcoming offerings. The F99 has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this 'India's first-ever superbike'.

Lexus LM 350h bookings temporarily halted as the ₹ 2 crore MPV is sold out

Lexus India has announced it is temporarily halting bookings of the LM 350h luxury MPV in the country. The automaker revealed that it has shown overwhelming demand for the new Lexus LM 350h and has had to stop bookings to cater to the existing orders amid the ongoing supply challenges. The bookings have been halted with effect from September 21, 2024, and the company said it is doing its best to resume bookings at the earliest.

