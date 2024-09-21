Lexus LM 350h bookings temporarily halted as the 2 crore MPV is sold out

Lexus India has announced it is temporarily halting bookings of the LM 350h luxury MPV in the country. The automaker revealed that it has shown overwhelming demand for the new Lexus LM 350h and has had to stop bookings to cater to the existing orders amid the ongoing supply challenges. The bookings have been halted with effect from September 21, 2024, and the company said it is doing its best to resume bookings at the earliest.

A statement from Lexus India read, “Lexus India is humbled by the overwhelming response received from our guests for the Lexus LM 350h, and we sincerely thank all our guests for their strong support. Designed for a serene and productive passenger experience, the luxurious vehicle embodies Lexus’ commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled grandeur."

The Lexus LM 350h gets a 48-inch TV, 23 speakers, sensor-based climate control and an adaptive suspension

"The showcase at the Auto Expo 2023, marked a new era in ultra-luxury mobility, and a significant milestone for Lexus in India. We are committed to providing our guests with world-class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence. However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, and to cater to the current pending orders, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings of LM 350h, with effect from 21st September 2024. We are doing our best to resume the LM 350h bookings at the earliest."

Lexus LM 350h India Price

The Lexus LM 350h was launched in India earlier this year and is priced between ₹2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The luxurious offering promises an extremely comfortable cabin with the second row inspired by an aircraft’s first-class seat. The model is based on the GA-K modular platform and gets the Lexus treatment with the massive spindle grille, sharply-styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. The rear sports a full-width LED taillight, while the boxy body style maximises cabin space.

Lexus LM 350h Cabin & Features

The ‘Luxury Mover’ offers the option of a four-seater configuration and comes equipped with aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-style headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television. The cabin also packs fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and an umbrella holder.

The Lexus LM 350h gets a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine and also packs the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite

The Lexus LM 350h comes with an adaptive suspension while there’s a new sensor-based climate control feature, which will adjust the cabin temperature according to the passenger’s body. Lexus goes further in ensuring a smoother driving experience with noise-reduction tyres, active noise control and a digital rearview mirror. The LM 350h packs the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite as well.

Lexus LM 350h Specifications

Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission. The engine works with a nickel-metal hydride battery for higher efficiency, while sending power to all four wheels via the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.

The Lexus LM 350h has already been a hit with the elite with celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, the Ambani family and more who have already added an example to their respective homes. It seems the comfortable cabin has smitten more folks despite the massive price tag.

