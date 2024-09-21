Ultraviolette F99 electric Factory Racing Platform showcased in India

Ultraviolette Automotive has showcased the F99 Factory Racing Platform in India, nearly a year after it was globally unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November. Ultraviolette Automotive has followed the theme of ‘Designed in India, Designed for the World’, for the development of its factory racing platform that serves as the test-bed for its upcoming offerings. The F99 has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this 'India's first-ever superbike'.

Speaking at the unveiling, Narayan Subramaniam CEO – Ultraviolette Automotive said, “We believe innovation to be a duty and a responsibility to the future of India. For long, we’ve looked to the East and West and used ‘Value Engineering’ as a means to deflect the onus of truly making world-class products in India."

Ultraviolette claims the electric superbike is a first in the industry. The F99 can put out more than double the numbers in terms of power output compared to any other motorcycle produced by an Indian manufacturer. The company calls the F99 an equivalent to a middleweight motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform: First glimpse

Since its debut last year, the F99 Factory Racing Platform has reached the pre-production prototype stage. “With the talent available locally and the focus on design and technology cultivated through upskilling and job creation by start-ups, there is no reason India can’t dream of having a world-class brand in performance motorcycling – to not dream of it, would be a disservice to our generation," added Subramaniam.

The F99 Factory Racing Platform comes at the fulfilment of Ultraviolette's aim to use racing to encourage technology-enabled design in the industry

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform: To set new records

Ultraviolette says that they aim to set new records with the F99. Over the next three months, the manufacturer wants to set the records for the highest top speed for an Indian motorcycle and the fastest quarter-mile for an Indian motorcycle. Niraj Rajmohan, the CTO of Ultraviolette Automotive said, “Disruptive technology like the F99 platform, that is among the fastest and most advanced electric bikes in the world, will help India reinforce its status as a top player in the Automotive sector."

The F99 Factory Racing Platform comes at the fulfilment of Ultraviolette's aim to use racing to encourage technology-enabled design in the industry.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform: Track to Road With F77

Ultraviolette will make use of the innovative technologies developed on the F99 platform for the F77 as well. The recently introduced F77 Mach 2 incorporated the 10 levels of regen which were first tested and validated on the F99 platform before making their way on the electric sport bike.

Ultraviolette has been on an expansion spree this year and is currently present in five cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and the most recent being Hyderabad. The brand calls its outlets ‘Space Stations’ and is also working on smaller format stores that will help expand its presence in more cities. The company is set to further expand its network in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore by next month.

