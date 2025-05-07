Lexus LM 350h bookings reopened in India. Check details

Lexus India has announced the reopening of bookings for the LM 350h. The Lexus LM 350h was launched in India in March 2024. However later in September 2024, the bookings for the luxury MPV were halted in order to cater to the existing orders amid the ongoing supply challeng ES .

The Lexus LM 350h was launched in India priced between ₹ 2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom). Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, acknowledged customers' patience and ongoing interest in the LM 350h, noting that the reopening of bookings reflects the demand for the model. He said the decision also aligns with Lexus India's focus on meeting customer expectations and providing products that cater to evolving preferences for refined and distinctive mobility experiences.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lexus LM 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus UX 1987 cc 1987 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus LX 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.82 Cr Compare View Offers Lexus RX 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 95.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at ₹2 crore

Lexus LM 350h India Price

The Lexus LM 350h was launched in India priced between ₹2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The luxurious offering promises an extremely comfortable cabin with the second row inspired by an aircraft’s first-class seat. The model is based on the GA-K modular platform and gets the Lexus treatment with the massive spindle grille, sharply-styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. The rear sports a full-width LED taillight, while the boxy body style maximises cabin space.

Lexus LM 350h Cabin & Features

The ‘Luxury Mover’ offers the option of a four-seater configuration and comes equipped with aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-style headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television. The cabin also packs fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and an umbrella holder.

Also Read : 2026 Lexus ES unveiled globally at Auto Shanghai 2025. Here's what the flagship sedan gets

The Lexus LM 350h comes with an adaptive suspension while there’s a new sensor-based climate control feature, which will adjust the cabin temperature according to the passenger’s body. Lexus goes further in ensuring a smoother driving experience with noise-reduction tyres, active noise control and a digital rearview mirror. The LM 350h packs the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite as well.

Lexus LM 350h Specifications

Powering the LM 350h is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor tuned for 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission. The engine works with a nickel-metal hydride battery for higher efficiency, while sending power to all four wheels via the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: