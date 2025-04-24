2026 Lexus ES unveiled globally at Auto Shanghai 2025. Here's what the flagship sedan gets

The eighth-generation Lexus ES has been revealed at the Auto Shanghai 2025, the most comprehensive update to the model since 2018. The new model introduces changes across the board — from styling and interior configuration to a new all-electric variant that enters the lineup for the first time.

The newest ES takes design inspiration from the LF-ZL concept, giving it a slimmer exterior with sharper surfaces. Perhaps the most striking change is the elimination of the massive grille, which has been replaced by a more refined front fascia. A charging port on the front fender also indicates that a battery-electric variant is now included in the lineup.

At the rear, taillights have been reshaped and repositioned, and the traditional Lexus badge has made way for large “LEXUS" lettering across a horizontal light strip. In addition to the design upgrade, the ES becomes larger. It is longer, wider, and taller compared to the previous model, with an extended wheelbase to enhance passenger room.

2026 Lexus ES: Cabin and features

The interior has moved away from a button-heavy layout to a more minimal design. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen take center stage. Physical controls are limited, although some touch-sensitive buttons and a volume knob remain.

Other updates include a compact gear selector and optional features like a front passenger display screen and a dimmable panoramic roof. In the rear, select variants offer massaging seats and independent climate controls. Lexus is also introducing a new interior trim that uses 3D printing to mimic bamboo textures.

2026 Lexus ES: Specifications

Lexus will offer the 2026 ES with two hybrid options and two electric versions. The hybrids are based on 2.0L and 2.5L engines, but only the latter will be available in the U.S. The EV lineup includes the front-wheel-drive ES 350e and all-wheel-drive ES 500e. Power output ranges from 221 bhp to 338 bhp, with range estimates (based on CLTC standards) up to 685 km — though global figures are expected to be lower.

The new ES is also equipped with all-wheel steering and a multi-link rear suspension for improved handling.

