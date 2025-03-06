2025 Lexus LX 500d launched with upgrades & new Overtrail variant; priced start at 3 crore

Lexus has launched the updated LX 500d in India with prices starting at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The new Lexus LX 500d was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and arrives with a host of upgrades including revisions to the styling and a more comprehensive feature list. Bookings are now open for the luxury SUV.

2025 Lexus LX 500d New Variants

The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the all-new LX 500d Overtrail is the more roughed-out version and is priced at ₹3.12 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Speaking about the launch, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India, said, “For many years, the LX has been completely reimagined to elevate the drive to unprecedented heights. The vehicle exemplifies our unwavering dedication to deliver unrivaled dominance in luxury and performance. Upholding our core values, the LX 500d is a testament to our commitment to multipath way approach and reimagining the future of mobility. The vehicle combines a powerful stance and sophisticated design with many new features like the Lexus Safety System +3.0 for enhanced safety and Lexus Connected Technology with new telematics features for improved connectivity. We thank all our guests who were patiently waiting for this announcement. We are confident that this vehicle will resonate with and exceed our esteemed guests ‘aspirations offering an unrivaled blend of sophistication and an amazing driving experience."

2025 Lexus LX 500d Engine

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is the only diesel offering in the brand’s lineup. The model draws power from the 3.3-litre V6 diesel tuned for 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV gets four-wheel drive with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension.

2025 Lexus LX 500d Features

The feature updates on the 2025 Lexus LX 500d are more comprehensive. This includes the new Lexus Safety System +3.0 suite that brings Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) comprising pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blindspot monitoring, Safe Exit Assit, Lane Departure Assist, auto high beam and more.

The automaker has also added the new Lexus Connect Technology that has been adapted to Indian conditions and brings SOS call alerts and roadside assistance, remote functionality for lock/unlock, start/stop, power window, immobilisation, and more. There’s also find my car, vehicle tracking, theft alarm, vehicle health status with the latest update. The cabin layout remains the same but Lexus has added a seat massager to the front row for more enhanced comfort.

