Lexus India sees 19% growth in FY25, logs highest-ever monthly sales in March

The Japanese luxury carmaker, Lexus India has posted a 19 per cent year-on-year growth in financial year 2024-25 as compared to FY24. Additionally, the first quarter of 2025 also saw continued momentum, with Lexus India recording a 17 per cent increase in sales compared to first quarter 2024. Interestingly, in March 2025, Lexus India has clocked highest-ever monthly sales to date. The brand registered 61 per cent growth as compared to March 2024.

The carmaker highlighted the Lexus NX as the primary driver of growth during the quarter, recording remarkable sales performance. The Lexus LM also saw robust demand, reflecting its growing popularity. While the RX maintained steady momentum, the combined sales of the NX and RX models surged by 63 per cent compared to March 2024.

Additionally, the recently opened bookings for the Lexus LX received an encouraging response. Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, stated that achieving an impressive 19 per cent growth in FY 2024–25, along with a strong start to 2025 marked by a 17 per cent first quarter growth, is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences.

Lexus LX500d: Specs, features and price

Earlier in March, the 2025 Lexus LX 500d, the company’s flagship SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹3 crore, while the LX 500d Overtrail is priced at ₹3.12 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is the only diesel offering in the brand’s lineup. The model draws power from the 3.3-litre V6 diesel tuned for 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV gets four-wheel drive with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension.

The feature enhancements on the 2025 Lexus LX 500d are more comprehensive. This comprises the new Lexus Safety System +3.0 package that introduces Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blindspot monitoring, Safe Exit Assit, Lane Departure Assist, auto high beam and others.

The automaker has further introduced the new Lexus Connect Technology that has been tailored to local conditions and features SOS call reminders and roadside care, remote features for lock/unlock, start/stop, power window, immobilisation, and so much more. Also included is find my car, vehicle location, theft warning, vehicle health report with the newest update. Cabin configuration remains identical but Lexus has introduced a front row seat massager for yet more superior comfort.

