In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4