Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally

Jeep has announced that the Wrangler Rubicon has clocked over 1 million sales globally. In the Indian market, the Rubicon trim is priced at ₹68.31 lakh ex-showroom. There is also the Unlimited and Willys 41 Special Edition on sale in India. They are priced at ₹64.58 lakh and ₹70.31 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Jeep Wrangler specs

Powering the Wrangler SUV is a 2,0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 270 hp of max power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 400 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

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Jeep Wrangler offroad equipment

The Wrangler is equipped with Selec-Trac Full-Time 4wd System along with heavy duty suspension with gas shocks. The Rubicon trim is also equipped with a front sway bar that is electronically disconnectable, heavy duty Dana axles with Tru-Lok, Dana HF Full Float rear axle, perfomance suspension, Off-road plus mode and 4 pre-wired auxiliary switches.

Additionally, the Rubicon trim also gets high ground clearance front fender flares, a power dome with Rubicon decal, rock rails and mud terrain tyres with 17-inch alloys.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

What sets this edition apart is its distinctive design, which incorporates heritage-inspired details such as WWII-themed Willys graphics and exclusive “One of 41" badging to underline its limited-production status. The special edition pays tribute to the original 1941 military-spec Willys MB, while continuing to use the mechanical underpinnings of the current-generation Wrangler.

In terms of features, the Willys 41 Limited Edition comes equipped with motorised side steps and an integrated dash camera as standard. Jeep is also offering an optional accessory package priced at ₹3.60 lakh, which adds a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder along with a Sunrider rooftop. The package is aimed at buyers looking to enhance the SUV’s touring and off-road capabilities.

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