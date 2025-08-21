Jeep hits recall button for around 80,000 Wranglers, blames it on faulty tyre pressure monitoring systems

Jeep has hit the recall button for nearly 80,000 Wrangler SUVs in the US. The iconic SUV manufacturer has stated that these Jeep Wrangler models have been recalled owing to a faulty tyre pressure monitoring system. The SUVs have a cable that can be pinched, preventing the TPMS from working. The car manufacturer has traced back the problem to an assembly issue and will replace the cable in the affected vehicles, if needed, without any cost to the customers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), FCA US launched an investigation in October last year to see why tyre pressure warning lights were coming on in some Jeep Wranglers. The probe went on for months, but in July this year, the company finally discovered a build issue that can result in a pinched cable, leading to the problem.

It was found that the remote start antenna cable can be pinched under the left rear seatbelt retractor bracket, which can result in the TPMS not being able to detect low tyre pressures. In such cases, the tyre pressure warning light remains on. This prompted Jeep to initiate a recall campaign that impacted 78,989 Wranglers, which are from the 2024 and 2025 model years. However, Jeep believes that only one per cent of the recalled Wranglers have the defect, which equates to roughly 790 units.

As part of this recall campaign, Jeep Wrangler owners will be instructed to take their vehicle to the dealerships. Once there, a technician will inspect the remote start antenna cable and replace it, if necessary, free of charge. Jeep is expected to start mailing the notifications to the potentially affected owners early next month, but the notice to dealers reveals that a remedy is not currently available.

Jeep sells the Wrangler SUV in India as well, along with other models like Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee. The automaker has not yet issued any recall for the India-spec Wranglers.

