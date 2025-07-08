In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|16.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-