HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Unveiled With New Turbo Engine: India Launch On The Table?

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover with new turbo engine and tech upgrades

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2025, 19:13 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently the flagship luxury SUV from the Stellantis-owned brand in India.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been unveiled with an all-new turbo-petrol engine and refreshed design elements
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been unveiled with an all-new turbo-petrol engine and refreshed design elements
View Personalised Offers on
Jeep Grand Cherokee arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Stellantis has unveiled the 2026 jeep Grand Cherokee with a series of mechanical and feature updates that bring the luxury SUV in line with the brand’s evolving global lineup. The latest version adds a new Hurricane 4 Turbo engine to the mix alongside new cosmetic elements as well as upgraded interiors, tech, and trim options.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner
Category2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Engine Options2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo, 3.6L Pentastar V6, 2.0L Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (4xe)
Power & TorqueHurricane 4: 324 bhp, 450 Nm | V6: 293 bhp, 352 Nm | 4xe: 375 bhp, 637 Nm
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drivetrain4x4 with Selec-Terrain system (variant dependent)
Range814 km (Hurricane 4) / 756 km (4xe PHEV, combined)
Battery (4xe)17.3 kWh lithium-ion
Exterior UpdatesRevised seven-slot grille, slimmer LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers, updated tailgate and taillamps
New Colour OptionsSteel Blue, Copper Shino, Fathom Blue
Interior LayoutRevised dashboard with 12.3-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch passenger display, digital driver cluster
Upholstery & TrimsPalermo leather, Oak and Liquid Chrome accents, suede headliner (Summit trim)
Key FeaturesUconnect system, McIntosh 19-speaker audio, Active Driving Assist, 360° camera, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting
Safety & TechADAS suite, digital rearview mirror, enhanced connectivity, multiple USB-C ports

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design changes

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The new Grand Cherokee gets refreshed exteriors with an updated 7-slot grille and LED units and new exterior trim options
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The new Grand Cherokee gets refreshed exteriors with an updated 7-slot grille and LED units and new exterior trim options

The 2026 Grand Cherokee retains its upright stance while putting on fresh design elements. The signature seven-slot grille has been tweaked alongside the headlamps, which now feature a slimmer profile and an updated LED signature. The front and rear bumpers have been slightly updated, while the SUV gets new exterior trim finishes that vary by variant. The rear section features modified lighting elements and a cleaner tailgate design. Three new colour options are available, including Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 67.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 75.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q5 Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 - 73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Details

Also Read : Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India, prices start at 26.78 lakh

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Interior and feature upgrades

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The 2026 Grand Cherokee features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display alongside a digital cluster and a 10.25-inch passenger display
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The 2026 Grand Cherokee features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display alongside a digital cluster and a 10.25-inch passenger display

Stepping inside reveals an updated layout that centres around the new 12.3-inch infotainment display, serving as the main interface for the Uconnect system. The driver gets a digital cluster, and there is a third 10.25-inch passenger display as well. The dashboard design has been adjusted for the new displays while maintaining clean lines that led down to an updated centre console with a new switchgear. Other highlights include an Active Driving Assist suite and a premium McIntosh 19-speaker sound system on higher variants.

Upholstery and finishes vary according to the variant, with the range-topping Summit model adding Oak and Liquid Chrome accents, Palermo leather upholstery, and a suede headliner. Additional touches such as ambient lighting, an optional panoramic sunroof, and integrated off-road and 360-degree cameras are available. The revised feature suite further adds improved connectivity options, extra USB-C charging ports, and a digital rearview mirror.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: New Hurricane 4 Turbo engine

The 2026 Grand Cherokee debuts the 2.0-litre Hurricane 4 Turbo engine. This is the latest four-cylinder powertrain from Stellantis, and it produces 324 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, offering a claimed driving range of 814 km on a single tank.

In addition, the lineup continues to offer the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 and the plug-in hybrid 4xe. The latter integrates a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and a 17.3 kWh battery pack for a combined range of up to 756 km.

Also Read : Volvo EX60 confirmed for January 21 global debut – Is India calling?

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Is India on the cards?

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to launch in India, where it is currently positioned as the flagship model from the brand
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to launch in India, where it is currently positioned as the flagship model from the brand

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will enter production later in 2025, with sales beginning soon after in the US markets. Stellantis is expected to launch the luxury SUV in India, which is currently positioned as the company’s flagship model on our shores. The Grand Cherokee is currently priced at 63 lakh (ex-showroom) and has not been updated since 2022, apart from the Signature Edition launch earlier this year. The SUV is due for a refresh, which could take place with the launch of the 2026 model in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2025, 19:13 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.