2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover with new turbo engine and tech upgrades

Stellantis has unveiled the 2026 jeep Grand Cherokee with a series of mechanical and feature updates that bring the luxury SUV in line with the brand’s evolving global lineup. The latest version adds a new Hurricane 4 Turbo engine to the mix alongside new cosmetic elements as well as upgraded interiors, tech, and trim options.

Category 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Engine Options 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo, 3.6L Pentastar V6, 2.0L Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (4xe) Power & Torque Hurricane 4: 324 bhp, 450 Nm | V6: 293 bhp, 352 Nm | 4xe: 375 bhp, 637 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic Drivetrain 4x4 with Selec-Terrain system (variant dependent) Range 814 km (Hurricane 4) / 756 km (4xe PHEV, combined) Battery (4xe) 17.3 kWh lithium-ion Exterior Updates Revised seven-slot grille, slimmer LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers, updated tailgate and taillamps New Colour Options Steel Blue, Copper Shino, Fathom Blue Interior Layout Revised dashboard with 12.3-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch passenger display, digital driver cluster Upholstery & Trims Palermo leather, Oak and Liquid Chrome accents, suede headliner (Summit trim) Key Features Uconnect system, McIntosh 19-speaker audio, Active Driving Assist, 360° camera, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting Safety & Tech ADAS suite, digital rearview mirror, enhanced connectivity, multiple USB-C ports

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design changes

The new Grand Cherokee gets refreshed exteriors with an updated 7-slot grille and LED units and new exterior trim options

The 2026 Grand Cherokee retains its upright stance while putting on fresh design elements. The signature seven-slot grille has been tweaked alongside the headlamps, which now feature a slimmer profile and an updated LED signature. The front and rear bumpers have been slightly updated, while the SUV gets new exterior trim finishes that vary by variant. The rear section features modified lighting elements and a cleaner tailgate design. Three new colour options are available, including Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Wrangler 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X3 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 75.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi Q5 Facelift 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 - 73 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Land Rover Discovery Sport 1997 cc 1997 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers DISCONTINUED Mercedes-Benz GLB 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 64.80 Lakhs Compare View Details

Also Read : Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India, prices start at ₹26.78 lakh

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Interior and feature upgrades

The 2026 Grand Cherokee features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display alongside a digital cluster and a 10.25-inch passenger display

Stepping inside reveals an updated layout that centres around the new 12.3-inch infotainment display, serving as the main interface for the Uconnect system. The driver gets a digital cluster, and there is a third 10.25-inch passenger display as well. The dashboard design has been adjusted for the new displays while maintaining clean lines that led down to an updated centre console with a new switchgear. Other highlights include an Active Driving Assist suite and a premium McIntosh 19-speaker sound system on higher variants.

Upholstery and finishes vary according to the variant, with the range-topping Summit model adding Oak and Liquid Chrome accents, Palermo leather upholstery, and a suede headliner. Additional touches such as ambient lighting, an optional panoramic sunroof, and integrated off-road and 360-degree cameras are available. The revised feature suite further adds improved connectivity options, extra USB-C charging ports, and a digital rearview mirror.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: New Hurricane 4 Turbo engine

The 2026 Grand Cherokee debuts the 2.0-litre Hurricane 4 Turbo engine. This is the latest four-cylinder powertrain from Stellantis, and it produces 324 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, offering a claimed driving range of 814 km on a single tank.

In addition, the lineup continues to offer the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 and the plug-in hybrid 4xe. The latter integrates a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and a 17.3 kWh battery pack for a combined range of up to 756 km.

Also Read : Volvo EX60 confirmed for January 21 global debut – Is India calling?

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Is India on the cards?

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to launch in India, where it is currently positioned as the flagship model from the brand

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will enter production later in 2025, with sales beginning soon after in the US markets. Stellantis is expected to launch the luxury SUV in India, which is currently positioned as the company’s flagship model on our shores. The Grand Cherokee is currently priced at ₹63 lakh (ex-showroom) and has not been updated since 2022, apart from the Signature Edition launch earlier this year. The SUV is due for a refresh, which could take place with the launch of the 2026 model in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: