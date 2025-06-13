Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Take a look at 5 key highlights of this special edition SUV

Jeep has introduced a new Signature Edition of the Grand Cherokee in India, expanding its flagship SUV offering with a few thoughtful enhancements. Priced at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the Signature Edition is ₹1.54 lakh costlier than the standard Limited (O) variant. While the Signature Edition does not bring sweeping changes, it subtly enhances the Grand Cherokee’s appeal through a few useful additions, particularly for those prioritising comfort and in-cabin utility. That said, with no drivetrain or design updates, it stays largely the same SUV under the skin. With increasing competition in the premium SUV space, Jeep’s move seems focused on offering buyers a value-added package rather than a reimagined product.

Here are five key highlights that define this new edition: