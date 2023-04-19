HT Auto
6/21

Lexus RX [2017-2023]

1.04 - 1.05 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Lexus RX [2017-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Lexus RX [2017-2023] Key Specs
Engine3456.0 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Lexus RX [2017-2023] Alternatives

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
83.21 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
BMW X6

BMW X6

Petrol | Automatic,Manual
95 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

Petrol | Manual,Automatic
98.98 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

Diesel | Automatic,Manual
1.5 Cr*
Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2925.0 to 3982.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic
1.62 Cr*
Ex-showroom price
Lexus RX [2017-2023] Variants & Price

Lexus RX [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.04 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus RX [2017-2023] comes in 1 variants. Lexus RX [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 1.04 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
450hL
1.04 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Lexus RX [2017-2023] Specifications and Features

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Max Power
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Mileage
16.55
Keyless Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Sunroof
Electrically Adjustable
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Lexus RX [2017-2023] Mileage

Lexus RX [2017-2023] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Lexus RX [2017-2023]'s petrol variant is 16.55. Lexus RX [2017-2023] petrol comes with a 65 litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
450hL
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
16.55
Lexus Dealers
Delhi
No Lexus Dealers Found in Delhi

Trending Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • Lexus ES
    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LS
    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX
    2.82 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus NX
    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h
    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

Lexus RX [2017-2023] News

The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
Lexus RX 500h SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
All-new Lexus RX SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
11 Jan 2023
Lexus RX comes with sharper LED taillight.
New-gen Lexus RX teased again ahead of January 11 debut at Auto Expo 2023
26 Dec 2022
The fifth-generation Lexus RX will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida next month
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
23 Dec 2022
Lexus RX SUVIn the design of the 2023 RX, the leading edge of the hood has more prominent while the top corners of the spindle shape now blend into the body.
2023 Lexus RX, electric RZ to debut toned down ‘spindle grille’ design
7 Jun 2022

Lexus Videos

Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022

Lexus RX [2017-2023] FAQs

The Lexus Rx mileage is 16.5 kmpl.
450hL is the best model among all Lexus Rx models with full features. The 450hL variant of the Lexus Rx is a good choice.
Lexus Rx has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 211 liters.
Fuel tank capacity of Lexus Rx is 65 liters.
The Lexus Rx starts at Rs. 1,03,95,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 3456.0 cc engine. Es's price starts at Rs. 56,55,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 2487.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

