|Engine
|3456.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
Lexus RX [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.04 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus RX [2017-2023] comes in 1 variants. Lexus RX [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 1.04 Cr.
Lexus RX [2017-2023] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Lexus RX [2017-2023]'s petrol variant is 16.55. Lexus RX [2017-2023] petrol comes with a 65 litre fuel tank.