450hL is the best model among all Lexus Rx models with full features. The 450hL variant of the Lexus Rx is a good choice.

Is Lexus Rx better than Es?

The Lexus Rx starts at Rs. 1,03,95,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 3456.0 cc engine. Es's price starts at Rs. 56,55,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 2487.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.