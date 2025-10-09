In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-