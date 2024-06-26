Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras

Lexus India has issued a voluntary recall for select models in the country. The recalled models include the Lexus LS500 and 500h manufactured between April 20 and August 9, 2023; the NX manufactured between January 17 and February 24, 2023 and the RX manufactured between May 9 and August 8, 2023.

The recall involves a total of 113 units and will require the automaker to replace the frontview and/or rearview cameras on the affected vehicles, if necessary. The company said its relationship managers will reach out to the affected customers for the recall campaign.

In a statement, Lexus India said, “As a responsible corporate, Lexus India is committed to prioritizing safety by ensuring the highest standards of vehicular, and passenger safety and will continue to constantly innovate and enhance technology in its vehicles, in addition to promptly responding to any concerns to resolve issues for our esteemed Lexus guests as quickly, conveniently, and safely as possible."

Lexus India revealed that there have been no reported cases related to the affected part. The voluntary recall will be carried out free of charge.

Toyota and Lexus recently issued a recall in the US due to an issue with the airbags on select vehicles. The voluntary recall involves about 145,000 units of theToyota Highlander and Lexus TX. The recall was related to the curtain-shied airbag on the driver’s side not deploying on the affected vehicles. This would happen during certain crashes if the driver’s window is rolled down, according to Toyota. The issue would mean that vehicles may not meet the federal safety standard in the US and increase the risk of injury during certain crashes.

The Japanese automaker said it is developing a remedy for the issue and customers in the US will be notified of the problem by the middle of August this year.

