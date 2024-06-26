HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Lexus Nx, Rx And Ls Recalled In India Over Faulty Cameras

Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The recall involves a total of 113 units and will require the automaker to replace the frontview and/or rearview cameras on the affected vehicles, if
...
Lexus RX
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus RX
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023

Lexus India has issued a voluntary recall for select models in the country. The recalled models include the Lexus LS500 and 500h manufactured between April 20 and August 9, 2023; the NX manufactured between January 17 and February 24, 2023 and the RX manufactured between May 9 and August 8, 2023.

Lexus NX, RX and LS Recalled in India

The recall involves a total of 113 units and will require the automaker to replace the frontview and/or rearview cameras on the affected vehicles, if necessary. The company said its relationship managers will reach out to the affected customers for the recall campaign.

Lexus NX 350h
Lexus said there have been no reported cases related to the affected part
Lexus NX 350h
Lexus said there have been no reported cases related to the affected part

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus LS
Engine Icon3456.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.91 - 2.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
BatteryCapacity Icon101.7kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 7 Series
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.70 - 1.81 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron GT
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4kWh Range Icon379.0
₹ 1.80 - 2.05 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.57 - 2.19 Cr
Compare
View Offers

In a statement, Lexus India said, “As a responsible corporate, Lexus India is committed to prioritizing safety by ensuring the highest standards of vehicular, and passenger safety and will continue to constantly innovate and enhance technology in its vehicles, in addition to promptly responding to any concerns to resolve issues for our esteemed Lexus guests as quickly, conveniently, and safely as possible."

Lexus India revealed that there have been no reported cases related to the affected part. The voluntary recall will be carried out free of charge.

Lexus Recall US

Toyota and Lexus recently issued a recall in the US due to an issue with the airbags on select vehicles. The voluntary recall involves about 145,000 units of theToyota Highlander and Lexus TX. The recall was related to the curtain-shied airbag on the driver’s side not deploying on the affected vehicles. This would happen during certain crashes if the driver’s window is rolled down, according to Toyota. The issue would mean that vehicles may not meet the federal safety standard in the US and increase the risk of injury during certain crashes.

The Japanese automaker said it is developing a remedy for the issue and customers in the US will be notified of the problem by the middle of August this year.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Toyota Lexus RX Lexus Lexus LS Lexus NX Lexus India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.