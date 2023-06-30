Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Lexus RX [2017-2023] comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The RX [2017-2023] measures 5,000 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm. The ground clearance of RX [2017-2023] is 200. A seven-seat model, Lexus RX [2017-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lexus RX [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.04 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus RX [2017-2023] comes in 1 variants. Lexus RX [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 1.04 Cr.
450hL
₹1.04 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
