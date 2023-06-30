Lexus RX [2017-2023] comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The RX [2017-2023] measures 5,000 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm. The ground clearance of RX [2017-2023] is 200. A seven-seat model, Lexus RX [2017-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less