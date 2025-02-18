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Audi Q8 vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Rx [2017-2023]
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 1.04 Cr
Range-1076
Mileage10 kmpl16.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity-1.9 kwh
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21235 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21235 / 65 R18
Bootspace
1755 litres211
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres65
Length
4995 mm5000
Wheelbase
2995 mm2790
Height
1705 mm1700
Width
1995 mm1895
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
176+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando GreyIvory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,1331,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,0001,03,95,000
RTO
12,24,00010,93,500
Insurance
4,82,6334,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1712,56,235

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