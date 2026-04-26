In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|C-class
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4