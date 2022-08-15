HT Auto
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

The man from Gujarat wants to mark the 75th Independence Day by revamping his Jaguar XF with the colours of India's national colours and flags mounted on it. The car has become a centre of attraction in Delhi.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 10:45 AM
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
A man from Gujarat has spent 2 lakh to revamp his to drape in tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Siddharth Doshi, who lives in Surat, Gujarat, has modified the exterior colour scheme of his Jaguar XF sedan and has driven it all the way to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His car, which has been seen around central Delhi, has been a centre of attraction for those out on the streets celebrating Independence Day.

The images of videos of Doshi's Jaguar draped in tricolour have gone viral on social media platforms. Several people clicked selfies with the car. The owner was quoted by news agency ANI, saying, "We are celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' initiative. I am impressed with our PM Modi ji's initiative. I wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah and I have sought an appointment too."

Doshi distributed national flag to people on his way to Delhi from Surat. He is currently in Delhi and is waiting to get a chance to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister. "To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Doshi was quoted by ANI.

While Doshi's initiative may be praiseworthy, it is not clear if the modifications done on his cars were approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). According to Motor Vehicle Act, such modifications need to have a go ahead from the RTO. Or else, the vehicle and its owner could be penalised.

(Also read: Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail)

Whether Doshi has approvals or not, the national flag mounted on the bonnet of Jaguar XF, could also land him in trouble. The India Flag Code, which lists out rules on usage of national flags, has strict guidance on correct usage while mounting flags on private vehicles. Such offence could even lead to imprisonment.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar XF
