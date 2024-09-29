In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Eqb
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)